Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of SEAS opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

