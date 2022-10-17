Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.