Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,824,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 1,759,384 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
