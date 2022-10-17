Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 8,200 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.