Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,647,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

