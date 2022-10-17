Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $120.13 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.93.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

