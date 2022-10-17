Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,997,101 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,997,101 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

