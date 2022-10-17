Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 22,136 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $20.71 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

