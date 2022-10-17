Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 311,407 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.70. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $439.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

