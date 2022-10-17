Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,581 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

