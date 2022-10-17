Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 51,370 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,370 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.