Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 558 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Roku were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.52.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.89 and a beta of 1.72. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

