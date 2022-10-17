Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 560 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $120.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.85 and a one year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

