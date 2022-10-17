Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 76,690 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $806.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

