Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 92,305 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter worth $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Maximus by 39.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in Maximus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Maximus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 52.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MMS opened at $56.01 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

