Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 963 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 26.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $198.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

