Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $449,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,252 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

