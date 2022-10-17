Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $35.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.