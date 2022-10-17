Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter worth $815,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 134.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.85 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

