Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

Shares of UTHR opened at $216.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.50. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.