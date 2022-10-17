Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 196,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 154,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

NET opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

