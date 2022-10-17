Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 169.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

