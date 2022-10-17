Round Table Services LLC Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

