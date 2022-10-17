Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

