Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Seaboard by 214.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seaboard by 7,123.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seaboard by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

SEB stock opened at $3,620.02 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.