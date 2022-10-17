Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rises By 32.0%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.48.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

