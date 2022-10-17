Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Increases By 31.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CI&T Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CINT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CI&T from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CI&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in CI&T by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 384,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

