Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Expands By 32.3%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Galecto by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galecto by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Galecto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Galecto Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.10. Galecto has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.