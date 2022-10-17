Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $17,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

