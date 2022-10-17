Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SBGI stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SBGI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

