Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO opened at $7.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.53 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

