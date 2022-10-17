Spire Wealth Management Has $42,000 Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Avalara were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $188.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

