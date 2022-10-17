Spire Wealth Management Has $46,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,212 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 7.0 %

GO stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,222.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,518. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

