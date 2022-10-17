Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 59.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 144,554 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 88,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

