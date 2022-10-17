Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,295 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $23.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

