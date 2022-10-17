Spire Wealth Management Sells 881 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 171,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

