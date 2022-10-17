SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,472,538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.57 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.