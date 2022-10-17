Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 376,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.35.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

