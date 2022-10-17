Strs Ohio Buys 3,600 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 30.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.