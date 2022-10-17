Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sylvamo Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

SLVM stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

