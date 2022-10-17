Strs Ohio Has $772,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,047 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 175.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,223.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 3.0 %

M stock opened at $17.46 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

