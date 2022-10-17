Strs Ohio Has $775,000 Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Herc were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $104.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.58.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

