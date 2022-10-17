Strs Ohio Invests $765,000 in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mandiant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mandiant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its position in Mandiant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mandiant during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mandiant by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Stock Performance

MNDT opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Mandiant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

