Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Entegris by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

ENTG opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

