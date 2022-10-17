Strs Ohio Sells 5,428 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.