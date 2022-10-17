Strs Ohio Sells 7,400 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRDO opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $703.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

