Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 56,957 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

