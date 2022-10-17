Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,768 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

