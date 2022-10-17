Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 114.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.
Nuvei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 50.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.
Nuvei Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
