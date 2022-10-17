Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,688,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,542,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nuvei by 114.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $135.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 50.75.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

