Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after acquiring an additional 609,062 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.