Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,636,000 after purchasing an additional 285,479 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $622,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

